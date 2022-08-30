Rada asks intl institutions to respond to Russia’s terrorist attack in Olenivka

The Verkhovna Rada has appealed to the UN, the European Union, the European Council, the OSCE, the parliaments and governments of NATO member states, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Humanitarian Organization Doctors Without Borders to condemn the fact of the mass execution of Ukrainian servicemen by the aggressor state in Olenivka on July 29.

Some 316 deputies voted for corresponding resolution No. 7627 at the plenary session on Tuesday, parliamentarian Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) said on the Telegram channel.

The Verkhovna Rada called on the UN and the ICRC, who acted as guarantors of the life and health of Ukrainian prisoners of war, to immediately respond to the terrorist attack committed by the Russian Federation and send representatives of their organizations to the colony in Olenivka, located in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, for an inspection mission.

The deputies also appealed to the UN and the ICRC to take measures to constantly monitor the conditions of detention of all Ukrainian prisoners of war who are in the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In addition, the parliamentarians called on the UN, the European Union, the OSCE, parliaments and governments of NATO member states to recognize the killings of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian Federation as a terrorist act and to recognize the aggressor country as a state sponsor of terrorism.