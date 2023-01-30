Facts

12:02 30.01.2023

Terrorist attack in Olenivka to be one of charges in intl tribunal against Russia – Zelensky

The terrorist attack in Olenivka (Donetsk region) will be one of the charges at the international tribunal against Russia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Six months ago, Russia carried out a horrific terrorist attack in Olenivka. We won't allow this crime to be forgotten…" Zelensky said on his Twitter microblog.

He said Ukraine will not allow this crime to be forgotten, and "Russia will lose this war. Evil and meanness always lose. We must bring all Ukrainians home from Russian captivity. We are working for this."

"We remember every killed Ukrainian warrior. And we're working to punish all those responsible for their deaths. The perpetrators will be found and brought to justice," the president said.

Tags: #zelensky #olenivka

