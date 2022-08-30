Facts

15:04 30.08.2022

Competition for election of NABU director may end in three months – President's Office dpty head

1 min read
Competition for election of NABU director may end in three months – President's Office dpty head

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Smyrnov expects to elect the Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) in three months.

"On September 22, the competition for the election of the director of NABU should start. Taking into account all the procedures, it seems to me that it should be completed within three months, something like this," Smyrnov told reporters on Tuesday in Kyiv, answering a question about how soon a new director of NABU may appear in Ukraine.

According to him, the terms of the commission's work and the date of the election of the NABU director depend on what rules of work the competition commission will adopt and what stages of the competition, interviews will be, how long they will last, and also on whether there will be a need for additional interviews.

"With cautious optimism, I expect that this contest can easily end in three months," he said.

Tags: #nabu

MORE ABOUT

19:04 22.08.2022
Commission for NABU head selection holds its first meeting

Commission for NABU head selection holds its first meeting

18:04 12.08.2022
NABU: New defendants identified in case on embezzlement at Pivdennoukrainsk NPP

NABU: New defendants identified in case on embezzlement at Pivdennoukrainsk NPP

17:31 10.08.2022
Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

18:57 01.07.2022
Competition for NABU head to be announced soon – Zelensky

Competition for NABU head to be announced soon – Zelensky

13:09 07.02.2022
Wanted MP Kuzminykh detained – NABU

Wanted MP Kuzminykh detained – NABU

13:41 18.12.2021
G7 ambassadors waiting for Ukrainian authorities to quickly complete competitions to select SAPO head, new NABU director

G7 ambassadors waiting for Ukrainian authorities to quickly complete competitions to select SAPO head, new NABU director

14:33 09.12.2021
NABU Director: soon we will find out whether anti-corruption reform in Ukraine is irreversible

NABU Director: soon we will find out whether anti-corruption reform in Ukraine is irreversible

11:55 29.11.2021
G7 ambassadors urge to avoid situation with absence of new NABU director

G7 ambassadors urge to avoid situation with absence of new NABU director

19:04 08.11.2021
Zelensky signs law on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution

Zelensky signs law on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution

17:53 29.10.2021
Investigation on charges of ex-minister of ecology Zlochevsky in attempt to bribe heads of anti-corruption bodies completed – NABU

Investigation on charges of ex-minister of ecology Zlochevsky in attempt to bribe heads of anti-corruption bodies completed – NABU

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia shells corridors for IAEA mission to reach ZNPP – Podoliak

Death toll from Kharkiv shelling rises to five, seven wounded – Terekhov

Zelensky: It is time for Russian military to run

SBI checking validity of orders to remove property from Kyiv Airport, damage runways

"Negotiations" with Russia going well in southern direction of frontline – Podoliak

LATEST

More than one third of Ukrainian refugees abroad plan to return home when it is safe – poll

Zelensky meets with IAEA Director General Grossi in Kyiv

Ukraine developing evacuation routes for residents of occupied Crimea – Podoliak

Rada asks intl institutions to respond to Russia’s terrorist attack in Olenivka

SAPO Head: We already must think how to strengthen liability for corruption after war

Russia shells corridors for IAEA mission to reach ZNPP – Podoliak

OECD should become one of key players in post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – Yermak

Yermak-Rasmussen Group finalizes draft recommendations on future security guarantees for Ukraine

Death toll from Kharkiv shelling rises to five, seven wounded – Terekhov

Massive shelling of occupiers with 16 S-300 missiles of Mykolaiv led to destruction, damage to buildings, transport infrastructure – Kim

AD
AD
AD
AD