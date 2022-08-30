Competition for election of NABU director may end in three months – President's Office dpty head

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Smyrnov expects to elect the Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) in three months.

"On September 22, the competition for the election of the director of NABU should start. Taking into account all the procedures, it seems to me that it should be completed within three months, something like this," Smyrnov told reporters on Tuesday in Kyiv, answering a question about how soon a new director of NABU may appear in Ukraine.

According to him, the terms of the commission's work and the date of the election of the NABU director depend on what rules of work the competition commission will adopt and what stages of the competition, interviews will be, how long they will last, and also on whether there will be a need for additional interviews.

"With cautious optimism, I expect that this contest can easily end in three months," he said.