Facts

13:43 30.08.2022

Russia shells corridors for IAEA mission to reach ZNPP – Podoliak

Russia shells corridors for IAEA mission to reach ZNPP – Podoliak

Russia is shelling the corridors through which the IAEA mission is supposed to reach Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Russia is deliberately shelling corridors for IAEA mission to reach ZNPP. All to offer passage through Crimea/ORDLO. Ukraine's position is the same. Access only through controlled territory of Ukraine. Nuclear power plant demilitarization. Russian troops withdrawal. Only Ukraine's personnel at the station," he said.

