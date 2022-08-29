Kim reports victims after enemy attack on residential buildings in Mykolaiv center

A passerby and civilians in residential buildings were killed as a result of the Russian occupation forces' attack on the center of Mykolaiv, according to Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

"The occupier morons shell residential buildings as well. A passerby and civilians in houses were killed. Stay in bomb shelters. I am asking the journalists not to report anything – we have nowhere to rush, check information with your own eyes. All services are operating," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.