Iran supplies Russia with "hundreds" of drones that could be used in war against Ukraine – media

The Iranian government has provided the Russian army with "hundreds" of drones that could be used in military operations in Ukraine, according to The Washington Post.

"Russia has obtained hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its war against Ukraine despite U.S. warnings to Tehran not to ship them," says the article.

It is also noted that it's unclear whether Russia has begun flying the drones against Ukrainian targets, but "the drones appear to be operational and ready to use."

"The reported shipment marks the latest sign of what appears to be closer military cooperation between the longtime allies [Russia and Iran]," it said.

According to the article, facing economic sanctions and limits on its supply chains due to its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has increasingly turned to Iran as "a key partner and supplier of weapons."