Facts

17:53 26.08.2022

Iran supplies Russia with "hundreds" of drones that could be used in war against Ukraine – media

1 min read
Iran supplies Russia with "hundreds" of drones that could be used in war against Ukraine – media

The Iranian government has provided the Russian army with "hundreds" of drones that could be used in military operations in Ukraine, according to The Washington Post.

"Russia has obtained hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its war against Ukraine despite U.S. warnings to Tehran not to ship them," says the article.

It is also noted that it's unclear whether Russia has begun flying the drones against Ukrainian targets, but "the drones appear to be operational and ready to use."

"The reported shipment marks the latest sign of what appears to be closer military cooperation between the longtime allies [Russia and Iran]," it said.

According to the article, facing economic sanctions and limits on its supply chains due to its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has increasingly turned to Iran as "a key partner and supplier of weapons."

Tags: #russia #iran #drones

MORE ABOUT

10:48 24.08.2022
Russian invaders lose 150 military, three tanks, one helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Russian invaders lose 150 military, three tanks, one helicopter in Ukraine in past 24 hours

13:22 22.08.2022
New Zealand preparing sanctions on 48 Russian officials

New Zealand preparing sanctions on 48 Russian officials

11:29 19.08.2022
Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, 10 tanks, 69 vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, 10 tanks, 69 vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours

16:47 13.08.2022
Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 7 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 1 UAV in Ukraine per day – General Staff

Russia loses about 200 soldiers, 7 tanks, 3 artillery systems, 1 UAV in Ukraine per day – General Staff

12:12 05.08.2022
Russia, which inherited worst Stalinist traditions, has become terrorist state that poses danger to whole world – MFA

Russia, which inherited worst Stalinist traditions, has become terrorist state that poses danger to whole world – MFA

11:29 05.08.2022
Enemy loses 150 military personnel, three tanks, five air defense systems in past 24 hours - General Staff

Enemy loses 150 military personnel, three tanks, five air defense systems in past 24 hours - General Staff

19:30 04.08.2022
Zelensky on possible dialogue with Russia: This is not dialogue, this is ultimatum

Zelensky on possible dialogue with Russia: This is not dialogue, this is ultimatum

16:04 04.08.2022
Russia building up its forces in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions - AFU General Staff

Russia building up its forces in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions - AFU General Staff

12:28 03.08.2022
Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to purchase 200 reconnaissance drones for AFU by Sept

Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to purchase 200 reconnaissance drones for AFU by Sept

12:44 01.08.2022
Russia moving large numbers of troops to Ukraine's south – Intelligence Agency

Russia moving large numbers of troops to Ukraine's south – Intelligence Agency

AD

HOT NEWS

First batch of letters from Ukrainian POWs in Russia arrives in Ukraine

One of Zaporizhia NPP power units again connected to power grid – Energoatom

About 200 Russian paratroopers killed due to AFU strike on occupied Kadiyivka – Haidai

Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, seven tanks, six drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Zelensky: Russia puts Ukraine and Europeans in situation one step away radiation disaster

LATEST

Occupiers continue attempts to establish control over all territory of Donetsk region, keep occupied territories in south, east of Ukraine

First batch of letters from Ukrainian POWs in Russia arrives in Ukraine

Stefanchuk: At parliamentary part of Crimea Platform, we to present all documents developed over period of its existence

Some 9,600 people evacuated from Donetsk region – Dpty Head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Stefanchuk on local referendum bill: For period of war, conclusions on bills of Venice Commission regarding Ukraine suspended

Head of Chechnya Kadyrov, people from his entourage suspected of committing crimes in Ukraine – SBU

One of Zaporizhia NPP power units again connected to power grid – Energoatom

Invaders destroy more than 30 COVID-19 clinics in Ukraine – Kuzin

Enemy hackers attack Ukraine more than a thousand times since Feb 24

Ukrainian MFA disappointed by lack of clear position of OCHA in Ukraine regarding Russia’s missile attack on Chaplyne – spokesperson

AD
AD
AD
AD