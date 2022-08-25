Facts

17:38 25.08.2022

Belgium to provide military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 8 mln

1 min read
Belgium to provide military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 8 mln

Belgium allocates EUR 8 million to assist the Ukrainian army, according to a federal government communique issued on Thursday.

"Belgium will provide assistance at EUR 8 million to the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the supply through NATO channels of first aid materials, winter clothing, night vision devices and medicines," the government said in a statement quoted by the RTBF TV channel.

"Winter promises to be a potentially decisive phase of the conflict," Belgian Foreign Minister Aja Labib commented on this assistance. In this regard, according to her, it is important to equip the Ukrainian military with the necessary equipment.

The TV channel reminds that this financing by Belgium of military assistance to Ukraine is the implementation of the relevant decision of the heads of state and government of NATO countries at the June summit of the alliance in Madrid.

Tags: #belgium #military_assistance

MORE ABOUT

16:27 27.07.2022
Slovenia preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine – FM

Slovenia preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine – FM

12:50 10.06.2022
Montenegro to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

Montenegro to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

09:51 02.06.2022
Biden unveils new package of military assistance to Ukraine, including MLRS

Biden unveils new package of military assistance to Ukraine, including MLRS

11:17 30.05.2022
Belgium launches hryvnia to euro cash exchange program from June 1

Belgium launches hryvnia to euro cash exchange program from June 1

20:56 23.05.2022
Two dozen countries announce new military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

Two dozen countries announce new military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

13:56 25.04.2022
USA intends to provide over $322 mln in military assistance to Ukraine – State Department

USA intends to provide over $322 mln in military assistance to Ukraine – State Department

13:52 25.03.2022
Belgian PM considers sanctions against Russian economy best way to stop military operation in Ukraine

Belgian PM considers sanctions against Russian economy best way to stop military operation in Ukraine

22:35 02.03.2022
PMs of Ukraine, Belgium discuss situation due to Russian aggression

PMs of Ukraine, Belgium discuss situation due to Russian aggression

18:01 27.02.2022
Belgium, Denmark, Iceland closing their airspace to Russian aircraft

Belgium, Denmark, Iceland closing their airspace to Russian aircraft

19:02 26.02.2022
Belgium to supply 3,800 tonnes of fuel, 2,000 machine guns to Ukraine – PM

Belgium to supply 3,800 tonnes of fuel, 2,000 machine guns to Ukraine – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

ZNPP completely disconnected from grid for first time ever – Energoatom

Enerhodar disconnected from power, water supply after enemy shelling – mayor

AFU repels Russian offensive in three directions – General Staff

As result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, 376 children killed, 733 wounded – PGO

Death toll in missile strikes in Chaplyne rises to 25 – President's Office dpty head

LATEST

Damage to Motyzhyn's infrastructure from war estimated at $10.1 mln – KSE

Scholz visits soldiers of AFU, promises to continue to support Ukraine with weapons

Zelensky meets with Italian FM in Kyiv, thanks him for support

ZNPP completely disconnected from grid for first time ever – Energoatom

UNICEF provides Ukraine with 100,000 doses of Covid-19 Vaccine Janssen (Jcovden) under COVAX initiative

PGO opens case on enemy shelling of Chaplyne, as result of which dozens of people killed

Enerhodar disconnected from power, water supply after enemy shelling – mayor

Viсtor Pinchuk Foundation hands over 12 Furia UAV to Armed Forces of Ukraine

Shmyhal to visit Germany in early Sept

PGO: over UAH 300 mln belonged to son of fugitive president transferred to Armed Forces of Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD