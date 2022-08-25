Belgium to provide military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 8 mln

Belgium allocates EUR 8 million to assist the Ukrainian army, according to a federal government communique issued on Thursday.

"Belgium will provide assistance at EUR 8 million to the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the supply through NATO channels of first aid materials, winter clothing, night vision devices and medicines," the government said in a statement quoted by the RTBF TV channel.

"Winter promises to be a potentially decisive phase of the conflict," Belgian Foreign Minister Aja Labib commented on this assistance. In this regard, according to her, it is important to equip the Ukrainian military with the necessary equipment.

The TV channel reminds that this financing by Belgium of military assistance to Ukraine is the implementation of the relevant decision of the heads of state and government of NATO countries at the June summit of the alliance in Madrid.