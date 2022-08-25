ZNPP completely disconnected from grid for first time ever – Energoatom

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), occupied by the Russian military, has been completely disconnected from the grid for the first time in its history, Energoatom says.

"Due to fires at the ash dumps of the Zaporizhia TPP, located next to the Zaporizhia NPP, the last [fourth] communication line of the Zaporizhia NPP with Ukraine's power system, the 750 kV overhead line Zaporizhia NPP - Dnipro, was twice disconnected... Thus, the actions of the invaders led to a complete disconnection of ZNPP from the power grid – the first time in the plant's history," Energoatom wrote on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

The company emphasized that as a result of the shutdown of the overhead line, two operating power units were disconnected from the network.

Energoatom recalled that three other communication lines had previously been damaged during shelling by the Russian military.

"The NPP's own needs for power supply are provided from Ukraine's power system through the communication line of ZNPP - Zaporizhia TPP. There are no comments on the operation of automation and security systems yet," the company added.

According to the report, launch operations are underway to connect one of the power units to the grid.

As reported, after the capture of the station by the Russian military on March 4, it switched to work in two units out of six, then for two weeks it worked with three, and recently again with two.