Viсtor Pinchuk Foundation hands over 12 Furia UAV to Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Victor Pinchuk Foundation has handed over the Furia unmanned intelligence and fire adjustment complexes to four military brigades defending Ukraine in the east and south.

According to a Thursday press release from the Foundation, 12 unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with cameras and ground control and information processing points were handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, under normal weather conditions, each aircraft can stay in the sky for up to three hours, and the operational radius of the drone reaches 50 kilometers.

"These birds will perform the mission even in strong winds, up to 15 meters per second. This will allow us to receive accurate data on the location of enemy artillery, which strikes from a minimum of 15 kilometers. Quadcopters won't help us here, complexes like Furia are the only thing that saves us from shelling," soldiers from the mechanized brigade defending Ukraine in the East, quoted by the Foundation, said.

The transfer of Fury UAVs to the military is part of the large-scale support of the Victor Pinchuk Foundation to the armed forces of Ukraine, medical institutions and forcibly displaced persons. In total, since the beginning of war, the Victor and Elena Pinchuk Foundations have directed more than $45.3 million to help the army and the civilian population.

"Work for the Victory of Ukraine continues," the Foundation said.