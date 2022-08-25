Facts

14:14 25.08.2022

Viсtor Pinchuk Foundation hands over 12 Furia UAV to Armed Forces of Ukraine

2 min read

The Victor Pinchuk Foundation has handed over the Furia unmanned intelligence and fire adjustment complexes to four military brigades defending Ukraine in the east and south.

According to a Thursday press release from the Foundation, 12 unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with cameras and ground control and information processing points were handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, under normal weather conditions, each aircraft can stay in the sky for up to three hours, and the operational radius of the drone reaches 50 kilometers.

"These birds will perform the mission even in strong winds, up to 15 meters per second. This will allow us to receive accurate data on the location of enemy artillery, which strikes from a minimum of 15 kilometers. Quadcopters won't help us here, complexes like Furia are the only thing that saves us from shelling," soldiers from the mechanized brigade defending Ukraine in the East, quoted by the Foundation, said.

The transfer of Fury UAVs to the military is part of the large-scale support of the Victor Pinchuk Foundation to the armed forces of Ukraine, medical institutions and forcibly displaced persons. In total, since the beginning of war, the Victor and Elena Pinchuk Foundations have directed more than $45.3 million to help the army and the civilian population.

"Work for the Victory of Ukraine continues," the Foundation said.

Tags: #pinchuk #uav

MORE ABOUT

12:41 06.07.2022
Pinchuk Foundation purchases 12 pickup trucks, hands them over to two brigades of AFU

Pinchuk Foundation purchases 12 pickup trucks, hands them over to two brigades of AFU

08:47 08.06.2022
Pinchuk family to put up Koons' sculpture with estimated value of $7.6-12.6 mln at Christie's to raise funds

Pinchuk family to put up Koons' sculpture with estimated value of $7.6-12.6 mln at Christie's to raise funds

12:21 19.05.2022
Pinchuk Foundation to hold multiple Ukrainian events in Davos, Russian House in Davos to be Russia War Crimes House

Pinchuk Foundation to hold multiple Ukrainian events in Davos, Russian House in Davos to be Russia War Crimes House

16:56 17.02.2022
YES Board Members Visited Dnipro to Support Ukrainians

YES Board Members Visited Dnipro to Support Ukrainians

16:13 15.02.2022
YES, Victor Pinchuk Foundation to host 5th Ukrainian Lunch on margins of Munich Security Conference

YES, Victor Pinchuk Foundation to host 5th Ukrainian Lunch on margins of Munich Security Conference

20:57 17.12.2019
MP Derkach says $29 mln transferred by Pinchuk Foundation to U.S. presidential candidate Clinton might have been stolen from Ukraine

MP Derkach says $29 mln transferred by Pinchuk Foundation to U.S. presidential candidate Clinton might have been stolen from Ukraine

11:02 21.06.2019
Novinsky's company increases stake in Regal Petroleum from 54% to 82.65% thanks to purchase of stake of Pinchuk's EastOne

Novinsky's company increases stake in Regal Petroleum from 54% to 82.65% thanks to purchase of stake of Pinchuk's EastOne

16:41 15.06.2019
Spectator-M1 UAV adopted by Armed Forces of Ukraine

Spectator-M1 UAV adopted by Armed Forces of Ukraine

18:35 01.11.2018
Pinchuk: no sanctions and no losses can stop us

Pinchuk: no sanctions and no losses can stop us

11:29 01.11.2018
Russia imposes sanctions against Pinchuk, East One

Russia imposes sanctions against Pinchuk, East One

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU repels Russian offensive in three directions – General Staff

As result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, 376 children killed, 733 wounded – PGO

Death toll in missile strikes in Chaplyne rises to 25 – President's Office dpty head

Death toll in missile strike in Chaplyne rises to 22 – Zelensky

Zelensky proposes holding UN Summit of Future in Kyiv

LATEST

Shmyhal to visit Germany in early Sept

PGO: over UAH 300 mln belonged to son of fugitive president transferred to Armed Forces of Ukraine

AFU repels Russian offensive in three directions – General Staff

As result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, 376 children killed, 733 wounded – PGO

Portugal to continue to provide Ukraine with political, financial, military and humanitarian assistance – Foreign Minister

UN Secretariat to support any IAEA mission through Kyiv to Zaporizhia NPP – Guterres

Russians launch missile attack on Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region at night, no casualties – local authorities

Death toll in missile strikes in Chaplyne rises to 25 – President's Office dpty head

At night, invaders fire on four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, eight wounded, including three children – police chief

Russia must withdraw troops, equipment from Zaporizhia NPP – G7 ambassadors at meeting with Energoatom president

AD
AD
AD
AD