UN Secretariat to support any IAEA mission through Kyiv to Zaporizhia NPP – Guterres

The UN Secretariat is ready to support any IAEA mission at the invitation of Ukraine to Zaporizhia NPP, UN Secretary General António Guterres has said.

"I remain gravely concerned about the situation in and around the Nuclear Power Plant in Zaporizhzhia. Any further escalation of the situation could lead to self-destruction," he wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Guterres said that "the UN Secretariat is ready to support any IAEA mission from Kyiv to the Plant."

As reported, on August 24, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Guterres urged the re-establishment of the ZNPP "as purely civilian infrastructure."

Guterres also supported the IAEA mission to visit the plant and called for it to be organized as quickly as possible.

Ukraine has proposed to the IAEA to place a permanent mission at the Zaporizhia NPP.