Shmyhal: By end of 2024, we plan to be fully ready to join EU

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that by the end of 2024 Ukraine plans to be fully ready to join the European Union.

"We continue actively implementing European legislation and have already fulfilled about 70% of the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement. By the end of the year, the New Computerized Transit System will be introduced. Then joining the ACAA [Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of industrial products] and the Digital Europe program. European integration work has not stopped for a day. And by the end of 2024 we plan be fully prepared to join the European Union. This is our value and civilizational path," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

The prime minister also said that within the plan for the restoration of Ukraine, the government is working with international partners so that they participate in the restoration and development of individual regions and bring their unique experience during this restoration.

"We have formed a clear and understandable vision of how Ukraine can become a successful and prosperous member of the European Union. And we will definitely implement this plan in full after the victory," he said.