Macron once again calls on Russia to stop war in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron once again called on Russia to end the war in Ukraine and withdraw troops from its territory.

"I once again call on Russia to stop hostilities and withdraw troops from the territory of Ukraine," Macron said at the Second Crimea Platform Summit, which takes place online on Tuesday.

He said it is necessary to use all forms of diplomacy to protect Ukraine and its territory in the future.

"What is happening today is not only a war in part of Europe. The war is about universal principles, that is, our ability to live in peace and friendship… Sovereignty and territorial integrity are fundamental and basic values and principles of the international order," Macron said.