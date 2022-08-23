Canada, partners to extend sanctions against Russia – Trudeau
Canada and partners will extend sanctions against the Russian Federation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said.
Trudeau has said at the Second Crimea Platform Summit, which takes place online on Tuesday, that Canada, together with partners, will extend sanctions against 1,750 people and organizations in Russia and Belarus. They will also announce new sanctions on 62 more individuals and also one defense sector enterprise that is taking part in the Russian war against Ukraine.