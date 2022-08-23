Facts

15:15 23.08.2022

Canada, partners to extend sanctions against Russia – Trudeau

1 min read
Canada, partners to extend sanctions against Russia – Trudeau

Canada and partners will extend sanctions against the Russian Federation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said.

Trudeau has said at the Second Crimea Platform Summit, which takes place online on Tuesday, that Canada, together with partners, will extend sanctions against 1,750 people and organizations in Russia and Belarus. They will also announce new sanctions on 62 more individuals and also one defense sector enterprise that is taking part in the Russian war against Ukraine.

Tags: #sanctions #canada

MORE ABOUT

10:21 23.08.2022
Ukraine intends to expand sanction of freezing assets of Kurchenko, Lebedev, Tabachnyk and Deripaska

Ukraine intends to expand sanction of freezing assets of Kurchenko, Lebedev, Tabachnyk and Deripaska

13:22 22.08.2022
New Zealand preparing sanctions on 48 Russian officials

New Zealand preparing sanctions on 48 Russian officials

15:19 19.08.2022
Estonia to propose that European Commission approve 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions

Estonia to propose that European Commission approve 8th package of anti-Russian sanctions

11:42 18.08.2022
Ukraine receives CAD 50 mln loan from Canada through IMF

Ukraine receives CAD 50 mln loan from Canada through IMF

11:10 17.08.2022
Zaluzhny, Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces discuss situation at frontline

Zaluzhny, Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces discuss situation at frontline

18:15 10.08.2022
Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

14:56 08.08.2022
Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

13:43 06.08.2022
President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

11:25 03.08.2022
Canada, UN to provide Ukraine with $40 mln to provide 2.4 mln tonnes of grain storage capacity

Canada, UN to provide Ukraine with $40 mln to provide 2.4 mln tonnes of grain storage capacity

11:56 30.07.2022
Finance Ministry: Ukraine to receive additional CAD 450 mln from Canada

Finance Ministry: Ukraine to receive additional CAD 450 mln from Canada

AD

HOT NEWS

Since full-scale war starts, national budget expenditures amounted to almost UAH 1 tln, of which over UAH 420 bln spent on defense, security – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: By end of 2024, we plan to be fully ready to join EU

Ukraine needs to continue providing necessary military support until Russia ends war – Johnson

Zelensky: Return of Crimea to Ukraine to become largest anti–war step in Europe

FSB plans series of terrorist acts in Russia with mass victims – Danilov

LATEST

Intl community to do all to ensure those responsible for human rights violations in occupied Crimea are punished – EC President

Since full-scale war starts, national budget expenditures amounted to almost UAH 1 tln, of which over UAH 420 bln spent on defense, security – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: By end of 2024, we plan to be fully ready to join EU

NATO Secretary General: Strong, stable, independent Ukraine is essential to Euro-Atlantic security

Ukraine needs to continue providing necessary military support until Russia ends war – Johnson

Macron once again calls on Russia to stop war in Ukraine

Zelensky: Return of Crimea to Ukraine to become largest anti–war step in Europe

FSB plans series of terrorist acts in Russia with mass victims – Danilov

Finland's PM for tougher sanctions against Russia

Duda: Today is Day of protest against Russian imperialism

AD
AD
AD
AD