Number of cruise missiles fired at Ukraine approaching 3,500 – Zelensky

The total number of Russian cruise missiles fired at Ukraine is approaching 3,500, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a traditional video message on Monday.

“Search operations at the site of the occupiers' attack on a residential building in Kharkiv have ended. The building was destroyed by Russian shelling last Wednesday. Only today we managed to get the bodies of all the dead from under the rubble. This Russian strike alone claimed the lives of 19 people. One strike. And savages have not stopped such strikes at different parts of our country for 180 days,” he said.

“The total number of various cruise missiles that Russia has used against us is approaching 3,500. It is simply impossible to count the strikes of Russian artillery - there are too many of them, they are too intense,” Zelensky said.

He noted that "at the same time, the terrorist state does not stop playing around with international structures and once again has the audacity to convene the UN Security Council to discuss its own provocations, its own terror at the Zaporizhia NPP."