Facts

17:10 20.08.2022

Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

1 min read
On Saturday, August 20, in the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv, under the rubble of a dormitory destroyed by a Russian missile, the bodies of three more people were found, the press service of the City Council has reported.

"Rescuers today found three more bodies of the dead. One man, the other bodies are in such a condition that they need to be studied by an expert. The State Emergency Service continues search work at the site of the tragedy. Thus, the death toll from the Russian missile attack on the dormitory has already reached 18 people," the press service said.

Earlier it was reported that during rescue operations in the Slobodsky district, the bodies of six people were found from under the rubble of the dormitory, which was also destroyed in a Russian missile attack.

Thus, the total number of those killed in missile attacks inflicted by the Russian occupation forces on two Kharkiv dormitories on the evening of August 17 and in the morning of August 18 grew from 21 to 24 people.

