Facts

15:39 20.08.2022

Occupiers launch night missile attacks on critical infrastructure of Kharkiv region from Belgorod region – prosecutor's office

According to preliminary data, attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and the region were carried out on the night of August 20 by the Russian occupation troops using S-300 cruise missiles fired from the territory of the Belgorod region.

"The Russian army fired at critical infrastructure facilities in the Industrial District of Kharkiv, Chuhuyiv and Kharkiv districts of the region. Buildings and special equipment were damaged... Preliminary, the Russian Armed Forces fired at Kharkiv region with S-300 missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region," the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

A pretrial investigation has been launched on the fact of violation of rules of the warfare (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Tags: #kharkiv #war

