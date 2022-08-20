Facts

12:00 20.08.2022

IAEA actively consulting with all parties on prompt sending of mission to Zaporizhia NPP – statement

1 min read
IAEA actively consulting with all parties on prompt sending of mission to Zaporizhia NPP – statement

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday it is closely interacting with all parties on the issue of sending the agency's mission to Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant within the shortest period of time possible.

"In view of the serious situation, the Director General reiterated the need to send an IAEA mission to carry out essential safety, security and safeguard activities at the site in southern Ukraine. He said the IAEA is in active consultations with all parties regarding its efforts to send such a mission as soon as possible," the IAEA said in its statement.

The document states the agency's Director General Rafael Grossi will head up this mission.

Grossi also welcomed the recent statements by Moscow and Kyiv on supporting the idea of sending an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Tags: #iaea #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

16:11 19.08.2022
Ukraine's nuclear regulator bans launch of Zaporizhia NPP power units one, two

Ukraine's nuclear regulator bans launch of Zaporizhia NPP power units one, two

18:43 18.08.2022
Invaders preparing provocation at Zaporizhia NPP on Aug 19 – Intelligence Agency

Invaders preparing provocation at Zaporizhia NPP on Aug 19 – Intelligence Agency

10:11 18.08.2022
Grossi ready to lead IAEA mission to Zaporizhia NPP – Kuleba

Grossi ready to lead IAEA mission to Zaporizhia NPP – Kuleba

09:44 18.08.2022
IAEA mission can be sent to ZNPP legally, quickly and as efficiently as possible – Zelensky

IAEA mission can be sent to ZNPP legally, quickly and as efficiently as possible – Zelensky

09:48 16.08.2022
All Russian troops must withdraw from Zaporizhia NPP without any conditions – Zelensky

All Russian troops must withdraw from Zaporizhia NPP without any conditions – Zelensky

15:47 15.08.2022
Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

14:34 13.08.2022
Russians shell ZNPP from Vodiane, prepare provocations under Ukrainian flag – Ukrainian intelligence

Russians shell ZNPP from Vodiane, prepare provocations under Ukrainian flag – Ukrainian intelligence

14:50 12.08.2022
Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios due to situation at NPP, possibility of evacuation of population being considered – Monastyrsky

Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios due to situation at NPP, possibility of evacuation of population being considered – Monastyrsky

11:23 12.08.2022
Amnesty International calls on UNSC to hold Russia accountable for seizure of Zaporizhia NPP by its troops

Amnesty International calls on UNSC to hold Russia accountable for seizure of Zaporizhia NPP by its troops

18:32 11.08.2022
Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 12 people, including 3 children – PGO

Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

Invaders fire at residential area of Melitopol, one person injured, 10 houses damaged – mayor

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Austria to declare Russia's permanent representative in Vienna persona non grata

Russia needs gas pipelines to supply problems to Europe – Zelensky

LATEST

Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 12 people, including 3 children – PGO

Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

AFU destroy rare radar complex of Russian invaders in Zaporizhia region

Occupiers launch night missile attacks on critical infrastructure of Kharkiv region from Belgorod region – prosecutor's office

Invaders fire at residential area of Melitopol, one person injured, 10 houses damaged – mayor

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Austria to declare Russia's permanent representative in Vienna persona non grata

Russia needs gas pipelines to supply problems to Europe – Zelensky

Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 9 people, 4 of them children, they are in bad condition – Kim

In Voznesensk 7 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling – Mykolaiv authorities

Russia loses 200 personnel in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD