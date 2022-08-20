IAEA actively consulting with all parties on prompt sending of mission to Zaporizhia NPP – statement

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Friday it is closely interacting with all parties on the issue of sending the agency's mission to Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant within the shortest period of time possible.

"In view of the serious situation, the Director General reiterated the need to send an IAEA mission to carry out essential safety, security and safeguard activities at the site in southern Ukraine. He said the IAEA is in active consultations with all parties regarding its efforts to send such a mission as soon as possible," the IAEA said in its statement.

The document states the agency's Director General Rafael Grossi will head up this mission.

Grossi also welcomed the recent statements by Moscow and Kyiv on supporting the idea of sending an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant.