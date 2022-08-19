Facts

14:56 19.08.2022

Number of victims of rocket attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 increased to 21 people

Search and rescue operations have been completed in the dormitory building in Slobodsky district of Kharkiv, which was destroyed as a result of a Russian missile strike on the morning of August 18, the bodies of six people were recovered from the rubble.

"Employees of the State Emergency Service conducted search and rescue operations at the scene for two days. Nine people were saved, two of them are children. In total, the bodies of six victims were recovered from the rubble, including one child (a boy born in 2009). Ten units of fire and rescue equipment and 40 personnel of the State Emergency Service worked at the scene," the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region reports.

Thus, the total number of deaths as a result of missile strikes inflicted by the Russian occupation forces on two Kharkiv dormitories in the evening of August 17 and in the morning of August 18 increased from 19 to 21 people.

As reported, on Friday, August 19, mourning was declared in Kharkiv in memory of those killed as a result of massive missile strikes inflicted by the Russian occupation forces on the city in the evening of August 17 and in the morning of August 18.

