Estonia joins training program of Ukrainian military in UK

Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov announced the receipt of another batch of military aid from Estonia, including weapons, a field hospital and participation in the training program for Ukrainian soldiers, which takes place in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“Kalevipoeg [a character in Estonian mythology] joins the battle! More military aid from our Estonian friends for Ukrainian Army: mortars, anti-tank weapons, field hospital (in cooperation with Germany); Estonian service members will join to UK-led programme to train our soldiers,” Reznikov said on Twitter.

“Thank to Estonian Defense Ministry, Hanno Pevkur [Estonian Defense Minister]. Elagu Eesti!” the minister added.

As reported, the Estonian government at a meeting on Thursday decided to supply Ukraine with additional military assistance, including mortars and anti-tank weapons, as well as to send specialists to train Ukrainian servicemen in the UK.

Earlier, Canada, Finland, Sweden, Norway, New Zealand and Denmark have already joined the UK-led training program for the Ukrainian military.