Facts

11:29 19.08.2022

Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, 10 tanks, 69 vehicles in Ukraine in past 24 hours

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 400 people of military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Friday morning, August 19, amounted to about 44,700 people, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost 10 tanks and 16 armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,899 and 4,195, respectively.

During Thursday, six artillery systems of the occupiers, one multiple rocket launcher system, five air defense systems, 69 units of automotive equipment (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) and one unit of special equipment were destroyed in Ukraine. Two unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level of the enemy were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 1,016 artillery systems, 266 MLRS, 141 air defense systems, 3,130 vehicles and tankers, 94 units of special equipment and 15 vessels in Ukraine. Some 234 planes and 197 helicopters were destroyed, 795 drones and 190 cruise missiles were shot down.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk direction," the summary says.

Tags: #russia #loses

