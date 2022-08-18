Facts

18:52 18.08.2022

Activists propose ban intl pharmaceutical companies that continue work in Russia from taking part in state tenders

Pharmagate public organization proposes to ban international pharmaceutical companies that have not stopped working in the Russian Federation from participating in budget tenders.

"Our goal is for companies to exit the Russian market and stop investing in its economy. If a company continues to operate, does not respond to analytical and communication requests and supports Russian aggression, we cannot tolerate this. One of the possible consequences, we see the imposition of certain sanctions by our state, including the exclusion from the list for participation in state tenders of companies that continue to operate in Russia," Taras Potichny, the founder of Pharmagate, told Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on the results of the organization's study of the activities of about 30 international pharmaceutical companies operating both in Ukraine and Russia.

Potichny noted that according to the results of a study conducted by Pharmagate, the public organization came to the conclusion that statements about the impossibility of leaving Russia because of the need to supply people with vital medicine are untrue and are manipulations and distortions.

As an example, he cites, in particular, the activities of the pharmaceutical companies KRKA and Berlin-Chemie. According to Pharmagate experts, among all active substances or combinations in the composition of medicines of the Slovenian group of companies KRKA imported to the Russian Federation, only eight out of 105 (7.62%) are classified as "essential medicines" and are not produced in Russia.

The organization notes that a similar situation has developed with the drugs of the company Berlin-Chemie - here this share is 10.71%. At the same time, each of the active substances or combinations in the preparations of KRKA and Berlin-Chemie can be replaced by other drugs from the list of the most necessary, which are produced in the Russian Federation.

"Thus, Russia's pharmaceutical capacities allow it to independently provide its population with critically important drugs without the need to import products from KRKA and Berlin-Chemie," Potichny said.

Tags: #pharmaceutical

