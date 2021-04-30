Darnitsa pharmaceutical company studying prospects of entering Asian markets

Pharmaceutical company Darnitsa is studying the prospects of entering Asian markets, can present competitive products there.

"We are looking at the Asian market, South Asia. These are quite large markets, where we are faced with a powerful Indian and Chinese form, behind which is state protectionism. But we have products with which we can compete," the press service said citing head of the board of directors of Darnitsa Group Dmytro Shymkiv.

He said that in 2020 the company introduced ten new products to the market, which it represents, including in international markets.

Shymkiv also stressed that Darnitsa supports the initiative of leading Ukrainian pharmaceutical companies to "promote the idea of introducing into the agreement with the EU of the issue of mutual recognition of GMP certificates of pharmaceutical plants."

"This would make it possible to significantly accelerate the export of Ukrainian pharmaceutical products to European countries. Ukrainian pharmaceutical production meets all European standards, the requirements that are prescribed for Ukrainian companies fully meet European standards," he said.

Shymkiv noted that Ukrainian pharmaceutical companies in 2020 during the lockdown were able to maintain and increase their presence in European markets.

Commenting on the possibility of launching vaccine production in Ukraine, he noted that Darnitsa studied the issue of investment in the vaccine business in 2018-2019.

"The business of vaccines is different from the business of drugs. In all developed countries, vaccine production is a production where, first of all, the state is the largest buyer," he said.

Commenting on the possibility of launching the production of vaccines against COVID-19, Shymkiv noted that "the Ukrainian pharma industry can build a plant, invest about $ 10-15 million in it, it will take about 2-2.5 years, but with small volumes it will have to compete with global companies which are already making vaccines."

"At the end of the year, we will have on the world market about 50 vaccines against COVID-19, which will pass all stages of clinical trials. Therefore, the question is how to integrate into this process," he said, stressing that the negotiation process with Western and Eastern companies continues.

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company is the leader of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market in natural terms. The company was founded in 1930. The portfolio's strategic directions are cardiology, neurology and pain management. The beneficiaries of the company are the Zahoriy family.