Economy

16:36 10.06.2022

Some foreign pharma companies decide not to cooperate with Ukraine, but majority submits proposals for procurement - MPU

1 min read
Some foreign pharma companies decide not to cooperate with Ukraine, but majority submits proposals for procurement - MPU

Some foreign pharmaceutical companies decided not to cooperate with Ukraine during the war, but the majority nevertheless provided the State Enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine (MPU) with proposals for procurement, acting Director General of the state-owned enterprise Olena Zhuzha has said.

"We see great support from Ukrainian and foreign pharmaceutical companies. Most of them provided us with commercial offers as part of the procurement in 2022, we are contracting with them. However, some companies have decided not to cooperate with Ukraine in order to offset financial losses. But the majority of suppliers, both residents and nonresidents, continue to work with us," she said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Zhuzha noted that in most cases Ukraine had the opportunity to replace drugs, the supply of which had become impossible in this way.

"Otherwise, we are discussing with these companies the option of providing humanitarian assistance with such drugs in order to cover the need," she said.

Zhuzha stressed that at present, the Ministry of Health is actively importing drugs purchased in 2021 and continues to purchase in 2022.

