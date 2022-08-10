Facts

12:29 10.08.2022

Pharmaceutical distributor Venta transfers corporate rights belonging to Russian company to ARMA management

2 min read
Pharmaceutical distributor Venta transfers corporate rights belonging to Russian company to ARMA management

Venta Ltd., one of the three largest pharmaceutical distributors in Ukraine, has transferred corporate rights belonging to Russia's JSC Katren to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

As Venta Ltd. told Interfax-Ukraine, the corporate rights were transferred on August 1 at the initiative of the company's management and in cooperation with the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine.

The pharmaceutical distributor said that "the transfer process took time and, like all good deeds, it needed silence."

"Since February 24, further partnership with the Russian founder has become unacceptable both from a moral point of view and from a business point of view. We are well aware of our mission, which is financial transparency, creating and supporting jobs, helping volunteers, hospitals and the military. Separately the independence of the company's management from the Russians should also be emphasized. Now we have decided to take the last, most important step from our point of view," the company said.

The pharmaceutical distributor said that the transfer of the Russian shares took place by court order in the course of criminal proceedings.

"By the time the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, the mechanism for the nationalization of Russian assets had not yet worked. That is why the company's management initiated and supported the prosecutor's petition to transfer the Russian share to the state in criminal proceedings. The main thing you need to know is that criminal proceedings are only a tool for seizing a share. All other accusations are for show. We deliberately took this step, taking all the associated risks and challenges that awaited us, and we hope for the understanding of business and consumers," the company said.

At the same time, the pharmaceutical distributor hopes to come up with a healthy and effective mechanism for the legal and final withdrawal of the Russian share in the near future.

"In the near future, we will make a joint statement with a state representative about our plans and how we will achieve our goals," the company said.

At the same time, the pharmaceutical distributor continues implementing the agreements and obligations, and after the transfer of corporate rights to ARMA for its partners, "essentially nothing will change."

According to Venta Ltd., the company's share in the pharmaceutical market of Ukraine at the beginning of 2022 was 10-11%, in March it increased to 15%.

Tags: #pharmaceutical #arma

MORE ABOUT

12:38 28.07.2022
Assets of 19 Ukrainian companies controlled by Russia, its residents transferred to ARMA – prosecutor's office

Assets of 19 Ukrainian companies controlled by Russia, its residents transferred to ARMA – prosecutor's office

10:32 14.07.2022
ARMA dpty head: Russian assets involved in military aggression worth several bln dollars identified abroad

ARMA dpty head: Russian assets involved in military aggression worth several bln dollars identified abroad

10:11 14.07.2022
'Escape' of Medvedchuk's yacht from Croatia prevented by Task Force foreign partners

'Escape' of Medvedchuk's yacht from Croatia prevented by Task Force foreign partners

16:36 10.06.2022
Some foreign pharma companies decide not to cooperate with Ukraine, but majority submits proposals for procurement - MPU

Some foreign pharma companies decide not to cooperate with Ukraine, but majority submits proposals for procurement - MPU

11:35 17.05.2022
National Police announces seizure of 434 Russian railway cars, they transferred to ARMA

National Police announces seizure of 434 Russian railway cars, they transferred to ARMA

11:07 17.03.2022
Pharmaceutical company Darnytsia supplies free medicines worth UAH 26.6 mln since beginning of war, needs drivers

Pharmaceutical company Darnytsia supplies free medicines worth UAH 26.6 mln since beginning of war, needs drivers

16:38 03.08.2021
Court decisions to dismiss ARMA leadership to be appealed – attorney

Court decisions to dismiss ARMA leadership to be appealed – attorney

13:51 27.07.2021
ARMA management suspected of embezzling more than $400,000, motion for dismissal prepared – SBI

ARMA management suspected of embezzling more than $400,000, motion for dismissal prepared – SBI

18:57 14.07.2021
Rada adopts law on reform of ARMA

Rada adopts law on reform of ARMA

13:17 09.07.2021
ARMA reform bill may harm asset management practice in Ukraine - statement by anti-corruption organizations

ARMA reform bill may harm asset management practice in Ukraine - statement by anti-corruption organizations

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

LATEST

Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

Relations with Russia after war will depend on what happens to it in future – Yermak

Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

Kuleba calls on all EU, G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russians: They should be deprived of right to cross intl borders until they learn to respect them

G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

More than 700,000 people will starve because of russia - Embassy of Ukraine in Israel

AD
AD
AD
AD