Facts

18:23 18.08.2022

Ukraine, Turkey sign memo on post-war reconstruction

A memorandum of understanding on the restoration of infrastructure, providing for Turkey's participation in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, was signed in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Lviv.

According to the presidential website on Thursday, the document was signed by Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov and Minister of Trade of Turkey Mehmet Muş.

"Turkey is our strategic ally. We are grateful to our Turkish partners for their willingness to cooperate in restoring the infrastructure destroyed by Russia. Turkish business has extensive experience in the construction of roads and bridges, in particular, the Zaporizhia and Kremenchuk bridges, and has established itself as a reliable partner. Therefore, we expect, that very soon we will reach concrete practical results of joint restoration," Kubrakov said.

It is assumed that Turkish government and business structures can develop specific restoration projects, as well as provide consulting and technical assistance.

As the first project, the restoration of the bridge in the village of Romanivka, Kyiv region, connecting the cities of Bucha and Irpin with the capital, is being considered.

In the near future, a joint Ukrainian-Turkish working group on restoration issues will be created, within which mechanisms will be worked out to attract Turkish investment in specific projects, according to the statement.

Tags: #ukraine #turkey #memorandum

