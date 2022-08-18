Facts

14:01 18.08.2022

Last night is one of most tragic for Kharkiv region since war start – Synehubov

Last night, Kharkiv region was subjected to massive strikes by Russian occupation troops, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"Last night was one of the most tragic for Kharkiv region during the entire war. During the night, the Russians launched massive missile strikes on Kharkiv. Peaceful sleeping areas with civilians were again under attack by Russian terrorists," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

On August 17, at about 21:30, a Russian rocket (presumably Iskander) hit a three-story apartment building in Saltivka district. The house is almost completely destroyed, there was a large-scale fire. According to the latest data, seven people were killed under the rubble, 17 were injured, including an 11-year-old child.

At about 04:30 in the morning, the enemy launched eight more missiles from Belgorod in the direction of Kharkiv region. Rocket hits were recorded in Kholodnohirsk and Saltivka districts of the city. Buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged, fires started. In the Sloboda district, one of the rockets hit a 4-storey dormitory room. The building is partially destroyed. As of now, two people have been killed, 18 (including two children) have been injured. The final consequences of these hits have not yet been established. All special services are working on the ground.

In addition, at about 04:00, the enemy launched a missile attack on Krasnohrad. As a result, residential buildings were destroyed, more than 10 houses were damaged. Two civilians were killed, two people (including a 12-year-old child) were injured. The information is being updated.

Tags: #war #kharkiv_region

