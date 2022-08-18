Facts

09:44 18.08.2022

IAEA mission can be sent to ZNPP legally, quickly and as efficiently as possible – Zelensky

1 min read
The international mission of the Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) can be sent to Zaporizhia nuclear power plant legally, quickly and as efficiently as possible, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

As the Head of state noted, Ukrainian diplomats, nuclear energy specialists and representatives of the IAEA are currently working on sending an appropriate international mission to Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

“Ukraine is ready to ensure proper control of the IAEA, and the relevant mission can be sent to the Zaporizhzhia plant in a legal way, very fast and as efficiently as possible,” Zelensky said in his video address.

According to him, only absolute transparency and controlled situation at and around the ZNPP can guarantee a gradual return to normal nuclear safety for the Ukrainian state, for the international community, and for the IAEA.

Also, according to Zelensky, the Russian army must withdraw from the territory of the nuclear power plant and all neighboring areas, and take away its military equipment from the plant. “This must happen without any conditions and as soon as possible,” the president said.

Tags: #iaea #znpp #zelensky

