Facts

18:41 17.08.2022

Prosecutor's office notifies another Crimean judge of suspicion of collaboration

2 min read
The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (ARC) suspects the Crimean judge, who works for the occupiers, of collaboration.

"Under the procedural leadership of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic, the occupation judge of Razdolnensky District Court of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea was informed of suspicion of collaboration (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea said on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to the prosecutor's office, this judge joined the occupation judicial authorities on the peninsula back in 2014. According to this fact, he is accused of committing high treason under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the indictment is under consideration by the Sviatoshinsky District Court of Kyiv.

"In March 2022, by decree of the President of the Russian Federation, he was voluntarily appointed to the post of chairman of Razdolnensky District Court of the Republic of Crimea. In his work, the ‘judge’ was illegally guided by the legislation of the occupying state and made decisions on behalf of the Russian Federation, although he knew that only the norms of Ukrainian legislation apply on the territory of the peninsula," the report says.

The prosecutor's office of the autonomy notes that 71 decisions on civil and 12 decisions on criminal cases were made under the chairmanship of this judge. Thus, the suspect not only contributed to the formation of "judicial bodies" on the peninsula, but continues to ensure the functioning of the occupation regime.

As a law enforcement source told the agency, it’s about a judge-collaborator Oleksandr Belyaev, who is involved in the persecution of a Ukrainian public figure, former political prisoner Volodymyr Balukh.

