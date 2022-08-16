Population being evacuated after explosions at ammunition depot near Dzhankoi

The evacuation of the population in the occupied Crimea began after the detonation of ammunition in a warehouse near Dzhankoi, said mayor of Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, Ivan Fedorov.

"Meanwhile, the evacuation of the population began near Dzhankoi due to the detonation of ammunition. No one will have time to hide. And there will be nowhere to retreat soon!" Fedorov wrote on Telegram on Tuesday morning.

The head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov said that the Kerch Bridge increased the flow of cars to leave the peninsula.

"Thousands of Russian citizens are already moving towards the bridge across the Kerch Strait. You were warned immediately after Novofedorivka - do not stay long, leave our Crimea ahead of time... No, you wanted to wait for explosions in Dzhankoi," he wrote on Facebook.