17:58 15.08.2022

Russia inflicts 73 times more strikes on civilian targets than on military ones – Podoliak

Russia inflicts 73 times more strikes on civilian targets than on military ones – Podoliak

The Russian army has inflicted 73 times more strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine compared to the military, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office, wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"What type of war is Russia waging? Statistics are relentless. Since the beginning of aggression, Russia has struck 22,000 civilian objects (only 300 – military ones). The difference in 73 times. ‘Special operation’? Demilitarization? No. Infrastructure destruction and population terror," he said.

