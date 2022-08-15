Facts

09:54 15.08.2022

Two killed, one injured from explosion in Zatoka – task force

Two killed, one injured from explosion in Zatoka – task force

Two people were killed and another injured as a result of an explosion on a mine-explosive device in Zatoka, Odesa region, on Sunday, August 14, the Pivden (South) task force said.

"On one of the beaches of Odesa region, in Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district, in coastal waters, two people were killed and one person was injured from the explosion of an unknown device," the task force said in the Telegram channel.

According to preliminary data, a group of men, ignoring the proclaimed restrictions on visiting the coast and swimming in coastal waters, neglecting warning signs, arranged a swimming holiday on one of the beaches.

"During the voyage from an explosion on an unknown explosive device, two died on the spot, one was injured," the task force said.

Ambulance specialists, explosives experts, and an investigative-operational group are working at the scene.

