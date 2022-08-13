Finland to take part in restoration of Chernihiv region – President's Office

Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko had a conversation with Finnish Ambassador to Ukraine Päivi Laine, the parties agreed on Finland's participation in the restoration of Chernihiv region.

"I presented a separate plan for construction of housing for migrants. It was developed jointly with several well-known architectural bureaus and the relevant documentation has already been prepared. It is planned to build five-story residential buildings within 5-6 months in 16 regions of Ukraine – 2,000 apartments in each region. Their cost with all the furniture and equipment will be about $700-800 per square meter," Tymoshenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that after the de-occupation of the territories and the restoration of the housing stock, people would be able to return to their homes, and these apartments would be transferred to the military, doctors, and police officers.

"Finland sincerely strives to help Chernihiv region, both the government and private companies are working on this. We are ready to provide partners with all the necessary information on objects in need of restoration. First of all, these are residential buildings, schools, hospitals and utility networks," he added.

Now Chernihiv region needs quick restoration of more than 4,479 residential facilities: 1,029 high-rise buildings and 3,231 private houses.