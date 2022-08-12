Facts

16:21 12.08.2022

SBU establishes that Kadyrov's friend tortured minor during occupation in Kyiv region

SBU establishes that Kadyrov's friend tortured minor during occupation in Kyiv region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has identified an occupant, who turned out to be a friend of Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, and notified him of suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war for torturing a minor during the occupation of Kyiv region, the SBU has said.

"The perpetrator turned out to be the commander of the special-purpose mobile detachment (better known as OMON) of the National Guard in the Chechen Republic Akhmat, Bisaev Anzor Saladievich. This occupier was part of Kadyrov's inner circle," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the Ukrainian special service, in early March, while in the village of Babyntsi, Buchansky district, Kyiv region, the invader, together with his subordinates, broke into one of the local private houses and abducted a teenager.

"At gunpoint, putting a knife to his head, the invaders demanded from him information about the location of the Ukrainian troops. When the torture did not bring the "desired result," the guy was taken to an armored vehicle and underwent further abuse, violence and threats of physical violence," the SBU said.

SBU investigators have notified Bisaev of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #kadyrov

