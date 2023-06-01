Occupiers entrust offensive in Ukraine to Kadyrov after withdrawal of Wagner PMC from Bakhmut – ISW

The Russian military command has likely ordered Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov’s forces to begin offensive operations in Ukraine following the withdrawal of Wagner Group forces from Bakhmut, a report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for May 31 reads.

“Kadyrov claimed that these units have already begun tactical preparations for these offensive actions and claimed that Akhmat units’ offensive operations began before Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive … ISW has observed no indications of Chechen offensive operations in Zaporizhia or Kherson as of this writing,” the message reads.

Analysts note that this will mean the return of Kadyrov fighters to high-intensity fighting after almost a year break.

“The Kremlin may be attempting to reintroduce Kadyrovites as the main offensive force following the culmination of Wagner forces and their withdrawal from the frontlines … The Kremlin may perceive Chechen units as an untapped assault force that can restore Russia’s ability to sustain simultaneous offensive efforts on multiple axes of advance. If Kadyrov’s claims that he has 7,000 troops in Ukraine are close to accurate his forces will not be able to mount multiple significant offensive operations successfully,” the ISW note.

It is also reported that the Kremlin may try to sever Kadyrov's relations with the leader of the private military company Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, after Kadyrov and Prigozhin conducted a successful joint information campaign in early October 2022 to promote a change of military command.

According to ISW, on Wednesday, the occupiers launched ground strikes northwest of Svatove and south of Kreminna of Luhansk region, conducted limited ground attacks around Bakhmut and along the Avdiyivka-Donetsk line, and also continue to concentrate in the south of Ukraine.