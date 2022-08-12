Chornomorsk and Pivdenny ports send fifth batch of Ukrainian grain

The ship Sormovskiy 121 from the port of Chornomorsk and the bulk carrier Star Laura from the port of Pivdenny (both in Odesa region) formed the fifth caravan with Ukrainian agricultural products, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

According to its release, the total tonnage of the caravan is over 63,000 tonnes.

"Star Laura became the first Panamax-class ship to leave the port of Pivdenny since the beginning of the "grain initiative," and the third in the general list of giant ships that sailed along the "grain corridor"," the ministry noted.

The ministry also indicated that Chornomorsk and Pivdenny will take two more ships for loading - Brave Commander and Petrel S, which will be loaded with more than 40,000 tonnes of grain.