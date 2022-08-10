Facts

11:42 10.08.2022

Covert mobilization underway in Mariupol – city council

1 min read

Covert mobilization is taking place in Mariupol, residents of the city have begun to receive SMS with an alleged job offer in a "new unit" of the Russian Armed Forces, the Mariupol City Council reports.

"In fact, people are simply rounded up and sent to the front. As it was done in Donetsk. This indicates that the Russian invaders are not doing so well at the front, as they are trying to show through their propaganda channels. They are afraid of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are ready to use the inhabitants of the occupied territories as cannon fodder to cover their positions," the statement on the Telegram channel said.

Mariupol residents are urged not to fall for such or other proposals from the invaders.

"Leave the city and do not fight on the side of those who brought war to our house," the city council called.

Tags: #mobilization #mariupol

