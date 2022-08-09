There are series of explosions at military airfield in Crimea – media

A series of explosions occurred at a military airfield in Saky district on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Krym. Realii (Crimea. Realities) publication reported with reference to local media.

It is noted that after a series of explosions in the area of the military airfield in Novofedorivka (Saky district, ARC), a fire started at the airfield, "ammunition depots and the runway are burning."

At the same time, it is specified that the first explosion was heard around 15:20, in total there were about ten. The occupation authorities of Crimea have not yet given official comments on this, but the information about the explosions was confirmed by the Kryminform publication close to the Russian occupiers.

The Ukrainian side has not yet given its comments on this issue.