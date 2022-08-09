Ukraine returns 17 more bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers – Ministry of Reintegration

Another operation has taken place to transfer another 17 bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers, the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories reports.

"Ukraine returned the bodies of another 17 defenders. The operation was carried out with the cooperation of Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine," the press service of the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the process of returning the bodies takes place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention.