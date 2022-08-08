Facts

11:24 08.08.2022

Amnesty International regrets 'distress' over their report – Reuters

1 min read
Amnesty International regrets 'distress' over their report – Reuters

Amnesty International on Sunday apologized for "distress and anger" over their report accusing the Ukrainian military of endangering civilians, Reuters reported.

"Amnesty International deeply regrets the distress and anger that our press release on the Ukrainian military's fighting tactics has caused," it said in an email to Reuters.

"Amnesty International’s priority in this and in any conflict is ensuring that civilians are protected," the organization said.

"While we fully stand by our findings, we regret the pain caused," Amnesty International said.

In its email on Sunday, Amnesty said it had found Ukrainian forces next to civilian residences in 19 towns and villages it visited, exposing them to risk of incoming Russian fire.

"This does not mean that Amnesty International holds Ukrainian forces responsible for violations committed by Russian forces, nor that the Ukrainian military is not taking adequate precautions elsewhere in the country. We must be very clear: nothing we documented Ukrainian forces doing in any way justifies Russian violations," it said.

On Thursday, the human rights group released a report saying that the presence of Ukrainian troops in residential areas increases the risk to civilians during a Russian invasion.

Tags: #amnesty_international

MORE ABOUT

13:38 06.08.2022
Head of Amnesty International Ukraine Pokalchuk resigns

Head of Amnesty International Ukraine Pokalchuk resigns

10:02 05.08.2022
Zelensky: Amnesty International shifts responsibility to the victim

Zelensky: Amnesty International shifts responsibility to the victim

16:57 04.08.2022
Kuleba on Amnesty International's statement: This isn’t about finding and bringing truth to the world, but about creating false balance between criminal and his victim

Kuleba on Amnesty International's statement: This isn’t about finding and bringing truth to the world, but about creating false balance between criminal and his victim

19:06 13.06.2022
Russia uses banned cluster munitions, inaccurate missiles in Kharkiv, which is war crime - Amnesty International

Russia uses banned cluster munitions, inaccurate missiles in Kharkiv, which is war crime - Amnesty International

20:36 05.05.2022
President's Office dpty head, delegation of Amnesty International discuss creation of intl tribunal for Russia's crimes

President's Office dpty head, delegation of Amnesty International discuss creation of intl tribunal for Russia's crimes

13:02 06.03.2018
AI calls on Ukraine to investigate use of force against demonstrators near Rada on March 3

AI calls on Ukraine to investigate use of force against demonstrators near Rada on March 3

15:07 22.02.2018
Ukraine's law enforcement agencies continue to use torture - Amnesty International

Ukraine's law enforcement agencies continue to use torture - Amnesty International

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

Ukrainian air defense shoots down four Russian Kalibr missiles launched from Black Sea – Air Force

Russian occupiers declare their readiness to blow up mined Zaporizhia NPP

Pivdenny seaport starts working within grain corridor, two more ships sent – Ukraine's infrastructure minister

Zelensky: Intl community needs to react to Russian strikes on Zaporizhia NPP

LATEST

Rada website publishes list of sanctions against Russia, which proposed to be introduced for ten years

Ukrainian air defense shoots down four Russian Kalibr missiles launched from Black Sea – Air Force

Pivden task force confirms new strikes on Antonivsky, Kakhovka bridges

Russian occupiers declare their readiness to blow up mined Zaporizhia NPP

First vessel with Ukrainian agrifood arrives at its final destination

Pivdenny seaport starts working within grain corridor, two more ships sent – Ukraine's infrastructure minister

HIMARS missiles inflict fire damage on points of temporary deployment of occupying forces in Melitopol

Zelensky meets with American actress Jessica Chastain

Infrastructural facility in Kharkiv subjected to enemy shelling, no info about victims

Second caravan of ships under Grain Initiative with 170,000 tonnes of agrifood leaves Ukrainian ports on Sunday

AD
AD
AD
AD