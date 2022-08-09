Facts

14:44 09.08.2022

EC on Amnesty International report: what happens in Ukraine is direct consequence of war unleashed by Russia

2 min read
EC on Amnesty International report: what happens in Ukraine is direct consequence of war unleashed by Russia

The European Commission (EC) has commented on the scandalous report by Amnesty International – everything that happened and is happening in Ukraine is the direct consequences of the inhuman war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

European Commission spokesman Peter Stano has said at a briefing in Brussels on Tuesday, commenting at the request of journalists on the corresponding Amnesty International report, which was severely criticized not only in Ukraine, but also in the international arena, that everything that has been done in Ukraine is the direct consequences of the illegal, unjustified, unprovoked aggression of Russia, which kills the civilian population, destroys the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, targeting pensioners, women, children, hospitals, and railway stations. Russia is attacking civilian targets, and the Ukrainian army is fighting this aggression and trying to protect the civilian population, he has said.

The EC representative has stated that in such situations, when the Ukrainian army is defending the country against Russian aggression, of course, there must be defense military equipment, also in areas that are subject to attacks and in which the civilian population also lives. This is another example of how inhuman and illegal Russian aggression against Ukrainians is, Stano stressed.

At the same time, he has not comment on the substance of the report, nor on the reaction it provoked.

Tags: #ec #amnesty_international

