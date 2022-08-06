Head of Amnesty International Ukraine Pokalchuk resigns

Head of Amnesty International Ukraine Oksana Pokalchuk has announced her resignation following the organization's report criticizing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I resign from Amnesty International Ukraine. […]Everything crashed against the wall of bureaucracy and a deaf language barrier. It's not about English, but that if you don't live in a country occupied by invaders that are tearing it to pieces, you probably don't understand what it's like to condemn an army of defenders. And there are no words in any language that can convey this to someone who has not felt this pain. Even yesterday I had a naive hope that I could fix everything. That we will hold at least 200 meetings but explain, get through, convey our opinion. And the text will be deleted, and another one will appear instead. Today I realized that this will not happen," Pokalchuk said on Facebook on Friday evening.

She noted that such important reports must contain data about the other side of the war, in particular, about who started this war – Russia.