15:20 06.08.2022

Occupiers collect pensioners' personal data in Kherson region, promote university entry campaign – Kherson city council

The Russian occupation forces are preparing to hold an illegal "referendum" in the part of Kherson region they control. For this they are looking for employees, premises and attracting their media workers for propaganda, Kherson City Council said on Facebook on Saturday, citing data from the regional military administration.

At the same time, due to the mass refusal of the local residents to cooperate with the invaders, they involve specialists from Russia.

"According to what local residents say, the occupation authorities began to distribute 20 thousand rubles to pensioners. Personal data is required in exchange. The so-called "payments" are brought to people who previously received pensions through Ukrposhta. In Kherson region, the occupiers advertise entry campaigns to the seized universities. They promise free education. Also, they actively invite children from 8 years old to health improvement camps in Rostov, Anapa and Crimea," the report says.

The invaders are also actively checking houses and apartments located within a kilometer radius from the sites of the illegal referendum, the city council said.

