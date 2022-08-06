Occupiers intend to hold show trial of captives in Mariupol, assemble cages in theater building – city council

The Russian occupiers are planning to arrange a show trial of captured Ukrainian military in the occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk region, in September this year, Mariupol City Council has said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

At present, prison cages from reinforcing bars with a diameter of 20 mm are being assembled directly on the stage of the Mariupol Chamber Philharmonic.

"I am addressing the world community, the UN and the Red Cross to intervene in the situation so that the rules for the treatment of military prisoners work. We must do everything so that our defenders return to Ukraine alive and prevent a second Olenivka in Mariupol," Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said.