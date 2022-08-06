Enemy shells Sumy region more than 60 times on Friday – Zhyvytsky

On Friday, August 5, the Russian invaders mounted more than 60 shelling attacks on Sumy region, one person was wounded, Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky has said.

"Today, during the shelling of Shostka district, the Russian forces hit a house of civilians. A 52-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized. In total, more than 60 arrivals," he said on the Telegram channel.

According to the regional governor, in total during the day, the enemy opened artillery fire five times on the territories of Seredyno-Budska, Esmanska, Hlukhivska communities.

The power grid was also damaged – 71 households in the district were blacked out. The emergency services are working, everything should be restored soon.

Zhyvytsky also noted that the number of damaged houses is being established.