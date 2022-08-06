Facts

13:38 06.08.2022

Enemy shells Sumy region more than 60 times on Friday – Zhyvytsky

On Friday, August 5, the Russian invaders mounted more than 60 shelling attacks on Sumy region, one person was wounded, Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky has said.

"Today, during the shelling of Shostka district, the Russian forces hit a house of civilians. A 52-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized. In total, more than 60 arrivals," he said on the Telegram channel.

According to the regional governor, in total during the day, the enemy opened artillery fire five times on the territories of Seredyno-Budska, Esmanska, Hlukhivska communities.

The power grid was also damaged – 71 households in the district were blacked out. The emergency services are working, everything should be restored soon.

Zhyvytsky also noted that the number of damaged houses is being established.

16:39 06.08.2022
Juvenile prosecutors: Some 361 children killed, more than 702 injured amid Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

16:15 06.08.2022
Russian forces kill five civilians, wound 14 people in Donetsk region on Aug 5 – Kyrylenko

15:18 06.08.2022
Pieces of S-300 missile found on night attack scene in Kharkiv – prosecutors

12:43 06.08.2022
Invaders go on offensive in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions – AFU General Staff

12:00 06.08.2022
Russian invaders probably use Zaporizhia NPP for deployment of heavy weapons

17:27 05.08.2022
Russian occupiers shell residential areas of Korabelny district of Mykolaiv within day; there are significant damage, casualties – mayor

19:07 04.08.2022
Zelensky calls Russia's war against Ukraine 'colonial' - press conference for African media

16:04 04.08.2022
Russia building up its forces in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions - AFU General Staff

13:04 04.08.2022
Russian occupiers shell Toretsk from artillery, eight killed, four wounded, including three children – local authorities

12:15 04.08.2022
If war ends next year, funded pension system can be launched from 2024 – minister Zholnovych

