11:45 06.08.2022

Food crisis can be overcome if all security terms of Grain Initiative are observed – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says the food crisis can be overcome via the implementation of the Grain Initiative.

"Three vessels with grain for export left our ports today – from Odesa and Chornomorsk. Almost 60,000 tonnes of corn are on board, which are expected by consumers in Turkey, the UK, and Ireland. The first new vessel since February 24 is heading to the port of Chornomorsk for loading," he said in a daily video address on Friday night.

"The main thing now is the constant increase in exports. Every adequate world player is interested in this," Zelensky said.

According to the head of state, "the more our grain will be on the global market, the smaller will be the harvest of political chaos in countries, primarily in Africa and Asia, but not only there. We must remember that this year the demand for imported food in Europe is much higher than expected. European harvests are smaller because of the heat."

"But the Ukrainian harvest of grain and oilseeds will most likely meet the forecasts – more than 65 million tonnes are expected. Therefore, if the partners do their part of the obligations under the Grain Initiative, the security part, and do not allow new Russian provocations in relation to our exports, then the food crisis, which has been so threatening to the world, can be overcome," the president said.

