16:04 04.08.2022

Russia building up its forces in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions - AFU General Staff

The Russian Federation is building up its forces in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov said.

"The enemy is building up its forces in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions. So, the enemy moved three battalion-tactical groups to Kryvyi Rih direction, which performed tasks in Novopavlivsky direction, and also additionally introduced one battalion-tactical group in Zaporizhia direction," Hromov said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Thursday.

He added that the enemy is replenishing the lost weapons and military equipment, as well as building up the grouping of troops in Kherson and partly in Zaporizhia directions, especially in Melitopol, by rail - through the Kerch Bridge and the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"In addition, the enemy uses the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea as a springboard for the accumulation of weapons, military equipment, ammunition, material and technical means in order to replenish the losses of groups of troops in these areas," Hromov said.

The relocation of the army aviation of the Eastern Military District to the operational airfields of the temporarily occupied Crimea is also noted, he noted.

According to Hromov, the aggressor continues to form additional units, reserves for conducting combat operations on the territory of Ukraine, the removal of weapons and military equipment from long-term storage to complement its troops who have suffered losses.

Tags: #russia #war

