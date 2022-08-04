Facts

11:56 04.08.2022

First ship heads to Ukraine to load grain since war start – regional military administration

1 min read
The Turkish bulk carrier Ospreys sailing under the flag of Liberia is heading for loading at the seaport of Chornomorsk (Odesa region) under the Istanbul Grain Agreement, the vessel plans to arrive in Ukraine on August 5, Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for Odesa Regional Military Administration, has said.

"The Turkish bulk carrier Ospreys sailing under the flag of Liberia is heading from the Dardanelles Strait to the port of Chornomorsk. The ship left the Turkish port of Iskenderun on the last day of July and should arrive in Ukraine on August 5. This will be the first ship not from among those blocked in our ports since February 24, which goes for the Ukrainian export grain," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

As reported, the first ship Razoni (the flag of Sierra Leone) with 26,500 tonnes of Ukrainian corn left the port of Odesa on July 1 and headed for Lebanon.

On July 22, in Istanbul, with the participation of the UN, Ukraine, Turkey and Russia, two documents were signed on the creation of a corridor for the export of grain from three ports on Ukrainian territory – Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny.

Tags: #grain

