Zelensky replaces leadership of SBU’s Dept of information and analytical support – decrees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Valentyn Bezverkhy, Head of the Information and Analytical Support Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and appointed Olena Yatskevych to this post.

Relevant decrees No. 546/2022 and 547/2022 of August 1 were published on the website of the head of state.

As reported, Bezverkhy was appointed head of the Information and Analytical Support Department of the SBU by decree of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko in April 2016.