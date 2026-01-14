Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:46 14.01.2026

Fedorov, if appointed Defense Minister, will conduct an audit of ministry

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/zedigital/

Mykhailo Fedorov, if appointed Minister of Defense, intends to conduct a financial audit of the Ministry of Defense.

"My first task is to conduct a real audit of finances in the Ministry of Defense, to understand how we need to function this year, when the Ministry of Defense received 300 billion (UAH - IF-U) less than in the previous year," Fedorov said, answering questions from people's deputies at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

He noted that it is necessary to deal with human capital in the Armed Forces and Defense Forces, and then predict further actions: "how we will increase financial support, when we will increase it, which categories we will increase."

