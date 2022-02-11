Facts

18:05 11.02.2022

Zelensky, OSCE Chair-in-Office discuss peace process in Donbas

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Kharkiv with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau.

"Discussed the peace process and the security situation with the current OSCE Head, Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau today in Kharkiv. Look forward to intensifying the TCG work and full unhindered implementation of the OSCE SMM mandate to guarantee peace in Donbas," Zelensky said on Twitter on Friday.

